Bliv.Club unveils an NFT perpetual DEX “SuperNova”

Bliv.Club, a non-fungible token (NFT) based financial technology (fintech) startup, has launched an order-book based NFT perpetual decentralised exchange (DEX) called SuperNova.

According to an official release, SuperNova is a floor-priced, perpetual futures index that tracks blue-chip NFTs. It is believed to comprise five blue-chip NFT projects such as Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), Azuki, Doodles and CloneX.

“BLIV.club’s SuperNova aims to provide a platform to gain exposure to an assorted basket of blue-chip NFTs. I believe our index includes some projects in the NFT space, allowing anyone to invest with minimal capital and the ability to go long or short on these NFT collections,” Vikas Singh, co-founder and CEO, Bliv.Club, said.

As per the company, this testnet was introduced for three types of users. First, individuals who are interested in investing in NFTs but lack the knowledge and resources to conduct research. Second, for individuals who have an understanding of the NFT market, but aim to hedge their investment positions. Third, those who do not plan to purchase NFTs but hope for NFTs as an asset class.

