Blink Digital gets added to the Metaverse Fashion Week 2023

Blink Digital, a digital agency, becomes part of the Metaverse Fashion Week 2023. Reportedly, the show will be held from March 28-31, 2023.

According to an official release, the agency has created a structure called “The Chrysalis,” wherein Blink Digital’s Web3.0 work will be showcased. It’s believed that each NFT wearable represents a Web3.0 campaign that Blink Digital has worked on, for brands such as Amazon x OnePlus, Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour and Pernod Ricard, Yashoda Hospitals, and KFC.

“We at Blink have believed in staying ahead of the technological curve and aim to have a place in the Web3.0 community. Our aim is to bridge our brands and users by creating experiences but being a part of community events on the platforms we partner with is something,” Amer Ahmad, director of technology, Blink Digital, said.

