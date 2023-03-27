scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Blink Digital gets added to the Metaverse Fashion Week 2023

According to an official release, the agency has created a structure called “The Chrysalis”

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Blink Digital’s official website, it’s a digital agency in India
Going by Blink Digital’s official website, it’s a digital agency in India

Blink Digital, a digital agency, becomes part of the Metaverse Fashion Week 2023. Reportedly, the show will be held from March 28-31, 2023.

According to an official release, the agency has created a structure called “The Chrysalis,” wherein Blink Digital’s Web3.0 work will be showcased. It’s believed that each NFT wearable represents a Web3.0 campaign that Blink Digital has worked on, for brands such as Amazon x OnePlus, Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour and Pernod Ricard, Yashoda Hospitals, and KFC. 

“We at Blink have believed in staying ahead of the technological curve and aim to have a place in the Web3.0 community. Our aim is to bridge our brands and users by creating experiences but being a part of community events on the platforms we partner with is something,” Amer Ahmad, director of technology, Blink Digital, said.

Also Read
Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
Metaverse

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 27-03-2023 at 18:09 IST

Stock Market