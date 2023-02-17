bitsCrunch unveils NFT program to support developers and startups

bitsCrunch has announced the launch of its upcoming startup program to bring awareness and transparency of data to the non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem. It is believed that the latest initiative by the startup will include an agenda to ramp up investment of its resources and innovation in the industry.

According to an official release, bitsCrunch seeks to make NFT data accessible to developers and startups building projects. The startup program is intended to allow developers and early-stage startups to utilise bitsCrunch’s analytics and risk-management tools for free or for a marginal cost.

Upon acceptance into the program, participants can expect feedback and guidance from the firm’s technical team and to obtain integration guides. In addition, the product team should offer technical assistance and early access to new updates under this program.

“As being related to data forensics and multichain analytics for the global NFT market, any innovations in the space should be shared for the industry,” Kevin Conabree, global head of growth, bitsCrunch, said.

Moreover, the minimum eligibility to apply for the program is having a use case of NFT data for each project. Although, the criteria to apply differ for startups and developers.. Members of the program will have special access to free and then discounted/tiered pricing that will be charged only when their project is live and has a certain amount of users/customers, they hit a certain amount of monthly API calls or active queries, and their monthly data or speed requirements from bitsCrunch hit a certain level.

