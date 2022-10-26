Bithumb ex-chairman may face 8 years prison in $70M fraud

Lee Jung-hoon, the former head of the South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb, may receive a maximum term of eight years in jail if proven guilty of charges relating to an alleged scam of $70 million, as reported by the Cointelegraph.

According to a report from Yonhap News Agency, local prosecutors sought the Seoul District Court for the sentence on October 25, and the sentencing hearing will take place on December 20. In October 2018 while negotiating for Gun to buy the Bithumb exchange, it is alleged that Jung-hoon scammed Kim Byung Gun, chairman of the cosmetic surgery company BK Group, of $100 billion won, or $70 million.

Cointelegraph further noted, Gun claimed that he gave Jung-hoon $70 million as a “down payment” for the exchange in exchange for Jung-hoon allowing the exchange to list the BXA token produced by the Blockchain Exchange Alliance, which Gun assisted in founding.

The acquisition would have purportedly been partially funded by the proceeds from the token sale, however, Bithumb failed to do so and the deal fell through. According to reports, Jung-attorney hoon’s said in defence that the case’s structure was typical of stock sale contracts and that it was carried out faithfully in accordance with industry standards for such contracts, Cointelegraph stated.

Earlier this month, Jung-hoon excused his absence from a legislative hearing on the $40 billion destruction of the Terra ecosystem by claiming that he had a panic problem.

Also Read: Corrida De Toros! Bitcoin tops $20,000 mark while Ether at its highest since ‘The Merge’

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn