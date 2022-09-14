BitGo enters into legal battle with Galaxy Digital over breach of contract

Digital asset custodian BitGo has entered into a legal battle with Mike Novogratz’s cryptocurrency investment firm Galaxy Digital by filing a lawsuit with regard to the former acquisition’s termination, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through Twitter, BitGo unveiled details on the lawsuit against Galaxy after the latter declined the $1.2 billion acquisition deal with BitGo in the middle of August. Information from the lawsuit intends to get more than $100 million in damages, which accused Galaxy on grounds of repudiation and breach of its acquisition agreement with BitGo, the firm stated. Reportedly, BitGo filed the lawsuit with Delaware Chancery Court, emphasising on the importance of public documents which are expected to go live soon.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, previously, Galaxy ended the BitGo acquisition on August 15. The company made the argument about exercising the right to be in coordination with the merger agreement post BitGo’s inability at delivering audited financial statements for 2021. Novogratz stated that the company was still going after the way to the United States listing on Nasdaq, with Galaxy also having plans to defend the firm in a potential case as Galaxy believed that BitGo’s claims didn’t have any base.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the development has come during BitGo’s reported initiative for development of its products and services. Recently, the company made the announcement for launch of its wealth management firm, with the aim to allow registration of investment advisors and broker dealers having access to digital assets. Founded in 2013, BitGo is a digital currency firm which aims to provide services to institutional clients, provide custody, liquidity and security solutions. Last year, the firm claimed to have had $64 billion in assets under custody.

