Bitget ranks as the top cryptocurrency derivatives exchange with zero trading fees

Digital asset exchange Bitget now ranks 3rd globally as the biggest derivatives trading platform after Binance and FTX.US according to data provided by Coingecko. This comes aligned with the recent zero trading fee feature on spot tradings which have been implied for all Bitget users, allowing them a cost-efficient point of entry into crypto.

With no trading fees, Bitget leads to counteract the unfavorable market conditions by rewarding customers and encouraging newcomers into the cryptocurrency trading space. Bitget aims to help experienced crypto investors with high trading volumes while also giving new entrants the means to enter and profit from the market by eliminating trading costs and inventing distinct incentives to tradeand earn.

According to Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget, “Coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum are getting recognized as advances in crypto have expedited its visibility to more mainstream audiences. They can help portfolios become more diversified and act as a hedge against rising inflation”. The platform also hosts a number of spot market benefits like 50% off popular currency purchases, airdrops, and a prize pool of 1 million BGB.

“With the exclusive perks, traders are in a better position to capture the window of opportunity even during a market downturn,” Chen added. When compared with global popular exchanges, Bitget stands as one of the strongest players with global compliance, and best-in-industry product security.

