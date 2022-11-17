Bitget launches five million dollars Builders Fund to help users hit by the FTX collapse

Leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has announced its latest 5 Million USD initiative called Builders’ Fund to help affiliates, influencers and professional traders damaged by the FTX collapse.

Last week, the crypto market witnessed FTX collapse as the exchange announced their wallet was hacked after filing for bankruptcy protection in the US. Due to the wide range of business offerings, the decline of FTX inevitably has caused a huge impact on the whole Web3 industry, and users of the platform are most affected by this crisis.

As a leading and reliable cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget strives to build a healthy environment for builders to develop a better version of the crypto world. In line with the vision, Bitget has set aside a 5 Million USD Builders’ Fund to support affiliates, influencers, and professional traders who have suffered from the FTX incident.

Affected users can apply for financial aid from the Builders’ Fund with the required credentials. For more details on the application criteria and related terms & conditions, please refer to the official announcement.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, says, “We have prepared a 5 million USD ‘Builders’ Fund’ to help those innocent victims with different assistance. Moreover, we would like to take this initiative to deliver a message to the fearful market: Bitget and many other active builders are still working hard to cultivate the crypto world. During this dark time, we should join forces, help each other, and wait for dawn.”

