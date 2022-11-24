Bitget launches BitGator – Indian ambassador program for cryptocurrency enthusiasts

Leading crypto trading exchange Bitget has launched BitGator Program – an initiative to fetch support from its community to develop the ever-growing ecosystem of Ce-Defi in India. With over 20,000 blockchain developers and over 25 million financial investors, the country marks as a hotbed for blockchain and crypto.

The BitGator program is a community-driven initiative to encourage spreading awareness and mass adoption. Selected crypto community members will work towards growing their respective regional communities. This includes various types of responsibilities and participants can begin with almost zero experience.

BitGators are essentially the backbone of Bitget’s community. Crypto-blockchain enthusiasts can utilise their knowledge to help more people join the space. Becoming a Gator comes with a multitude of perks, below are a few mentioned: Tasks and responsibilities of Gators:

• Direct users to correct/appropriate Bitget materials to understand crypto better

• Help users navigate the Bitget ecosystem

• Increase community strength via growth campaigns and giveaways

• Host online and offline meetups and discussions with the team at Bitget

• Create relevant content materials such as blogs, and videos

• Collect user feedback, and market insights and report them regularly

• Drive regional marketing campaigns with Bitget’s regional marketing teams \

• Support educational activities and initiatives in your respective regions Perks for BitGators

• Exclusive Gator access to Bitget’s events – Functions, conferences, and meetups

• Uber-cool merchandise: Tshirts, hoodies, laptop bags, badges, and more

• Contact with Bitget’s official team and network with crypto leaders

• High priority for Gator product and community feedback

• Competitive stipend of $BGB distributed monthly. (Avg. Gator payout $300-$1000 P.M.) The global growth for digital assets has given exposure to more remote regions and a wave of new users is coming in from all directions. Countries like Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Taiwan, India and many others worldwide are building in WEB3.0 space and Bitget aims to support and boost this growth.

Bitget invites fresh graduates, community managers from crypto and traditional markets, techies, marketers, and anyone with a passion for crypto to become a BitGator.

