Bitcoiner makes claims to have found the oldest uploaded Bitcoin code

Cryptocurrency enthusiast Jim Basko made the claims of having found the official oldest known uploaded copy of Satoshi’s Bitcoin code, which was originally uploaded in August of 2009, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through a recent Facebook post, Blasko stated that he retrieved the code which dated prior to the earliest days Satoshi made Bitcoin public, through usage of a browser-hacking technique on open-source software development platform SourceForge, where the cryptocurrency was registered in November, 2008. Blasko made the claims regarding the BTC creator consuming six months to mine one million coins.

“This particular upload was thought to have been lost for at least 10 years, but after doing research on some old coins I made, I went to [SourceForge] and with a little browser hacking I found the lost Bitcoin v0.1 raw data and files. Since 2012 it was thought that the raw code and the files were gone as they had been scraped from the [SourceForge] search engine for some reason […] I did some digging and I was able to find the original code,” Blasko said.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, insights provided by two SourceForge links by Blasko showed that Satoshi’s personal notations included remarks included remarks on Bitcoin’s usage of base-58 instead of standard base-64 encoding, and asked questions about errors in the future.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the first Bitcoin block, called as the Genesis Block, was mined on January 3, 2009, post Satoshi’s release of the cryptocurrency white paper in 2008. Satoshi’s actual identity has been subjected to speculation by individuals of the space, with the pseudonymous creator being remembered through statues, papers, memes, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), among others.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

