Bitcoin, space travel, and TikTok debut in Guinness World Records￼

The current edition of Guinness World Records now includes Bitcoin and a variety of blockchain events under the heading of “Cryptomania,” as reported by Cointelegraph.

As reported by Cointelegraph, blockchain technology, and digital assets were among the most widely discussed topics over a previous couple of years, as seen by the acknowledgment of crypto by a mainstream institution like Guinness World Records.

The 2023 version, which was released last month, features several important crypto accomplishments, including Bitcoin, the adoption of cryptocurrencies, fan tokens, and nonfungible tokens (NFTs).

With a market cap of $816.69 billion as of March 24, 2022, Bitcoin has unexpectedly been named the most valuable cryptocurrency. After launching in early 2009, it also received acclaim for being the first decentralised cryptocurrency in the world.

The Guinness World Records’ online description states that “Bitcoin was developed as a solution to the challenge of regulating a digital currency without any centralised organisation, or “trusted third party,” to oversee transactions,” adding that other attempts had come before that ultimately relied on a trusted third party, Cointelegraph noted.

Last week, the cryptocurrency exchange Binance also declared that it had broken a Guinness World Record after being acknowledged for holding the largest crypto lesson ever on October 7 at Blockchain Land Nuevo León with 289 participants.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: Ripple aims to integrate Ethereum-oriented protocols with the XRP Ledger

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn