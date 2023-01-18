scorecardresearch
Bitcoin rises to highest in four months

Bitcoin has gained almost 30% this year, buoyed in part by optimism that inflation has peaked, potentially reducing the need for tighter central bank policy.

Written by Reuters
Bitcoin on Tuesday rose to its highest in more than four months, extending a new year rally fuelled by hopes that a potential end to central bank policy tightening will benefit the volatile asset.

The world’s biggest cryptocurrency touched $21,594, a level not seen since Sept. 13. It was last flat at $21,174.

Bitcoin and other crypto coins soared during the COVID-19 pandemic as central banks and governments unleashed massive fiscal and monetary stimulus packages. However, a tightening of central bank credit hammered prices, triggering a string of corporate failures.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 11:10:11 am