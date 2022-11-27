scorecardresearch
Bitcoin mining revenue lowest in two years

The Bitcoin hash rate has been steadily declining over the past month, though, giving miners a chance to make up for a lost time.

Written by FE Digital Currency
Due to poor market performance, a higher computational demand, and increasing network difficulty, the income generated by Bitcoin miners decreased to two-year lows, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, however, a persistent decline in the hash rate of Bitcoin over the previous month has given miners a chance to make up lost time. The total Bitcoin mining revenue, which includes block rewards and transaction fees, decreased to $11.67 million, a figure is last seen on November 2, 2020, when the price of one bitcoin was roughly $13,500.

The amount of money earned from mining bitcoins, which includes block rewards and transaction fees, dropped to $11.67 million. On November 2, 2020, when the price of one bitcoin was approximately $13,500, this amount was last recorded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: Alameda Research withdrew $204M ahead of the bankruptcy, says Arkham Intelligence

