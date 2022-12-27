Bitcoin mining pool BTC.com reports a $3M cyberattack

BTC.com, a significant cryptocurrency mining pool, was the victim of a cyberattack that caused a sizable loss of company and customer funds, Cointelegraph further noted.

Cointelegraph stated that attackers stole about $2.3 million in company assets in addition to about $700,000 in client assets on December 3. The official announcement was made on December 26 by BIT Mining Limited, the parent company of the mining pool.

The cyberattack was reported by BIT Mining and BTC.com to Chinese law enforcement officials in Shenzhen. The local authorities then started an investigation into the incident, gathering information and enlisting the aid of pertinent Chinese agencies.

According to the announcement, the efforts have already assisted BTC.com in recovering some of the assets.

“BTC.com is currently operating its business as usual, and apart from its digital asset services, its client fund services are unaffected,” the firm stated.

BTC.com is one of the largest cryptocurrency mining pools that is providing multicurrency mining services for digital assets. Furthermore, BTC.com operates a blockchain browser, Cointelegraph further stated.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read Crypto exchange Bitget records 200% growth in India in 2022

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn