Bitcoin miner Riot delays annual report, to restate results

It is believed that Riot’s shares edged one percent lower

Written by Reuters
Experts suggest that Riot’s financial statements are unreliable
Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms Inc said on Thursday it expects to delay its annual financial report as it has to correct errors identified in earlier financial statements.

In a regulatory filing, Riot said its financial statements for the quarters ending in March, June and September in 2021 and 2022 can no longer be relied upon, as it had inaccurately calculated impairment related to its bitcoin assets.

Riot’s shares edged nearly 1% lower in after-hours trading. The crypto miner expects to file the annual report within a 15-day extension it has obtained from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 10:25 IST