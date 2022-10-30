scorecardresearch
Bitcoin metric warns of $21,000 profit-taking

Glassnode demonstrates that Bitcoin is transported quickly and profitably, rather than at a loss.

Written by FE Digital Currency
Further data show that unspent transaction outputs (UTXOs) in profit hit a one-month high of more than 73% on Oct. 28, seeking to surpass September levels, Cointelegraph further noted.

Bitcoin, which has been dormant for up to a decade, is waking up this week, with BTC price movement reaching six-week highs., Cointelegraph noted.

According to data from the on-chain analytics startup Glassnode, some of the oldest “dormant” Bitcoin is returning to circulation. After a year-long bear market, hodlers are adjusting their behaviour as BTC/USD makes a recovery in the second half of October.

According to Glassnode, the number of Bitcoins that had been sitting in their wallet for 7-10 years but were no longer active reached a one-month high on Oct. 29. This is the latest in a sequence of such highs, with the previous one occurring on October 1.

Glassnode demonstrates that Bitcoin is transported quickly and profitably, rather than at a loss. According to Cointelegraph, some on-chain signs indicate that the overall picture is more nuanced. Binance, the highest volume exchange, witnessed its largest-ever BTC balance fall this week, meaning that consumers withdrew over 55,000 BTC in a single day.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

