Bitcoin Lightning Network to be used in fiat transfers between EU and Africa

The industry is still working to promote accessibility and global adoption despite the current crypto winter and users from different continents now have a way to conduct cross-border transactions involving multiple fiat currencies thanks to a new partnership between CoinCorner and Bitnob, as reported by Cointelegraph.

Typically, a third-party facilitator, like Western Union, which relies on centralised entities, is needed to transfer money between Europe and Africa. These transactions are known for their expensive cuts and frequently require approval from several parties before processing can begin. According to World Bank estimates, Sub-Saharan Africa received upwards of $40 billion in remittances annually as of 2020, with Nigeria alone receiving close to half of that total.

Cointelegraph further noted that through the Lightning Network, the money is automatically converted into BTC, converted to local currency in an instant, and then directly deposited into the recipient’s bank account or mobile wallet.

The Nigerian government met with Binance in September to discuss the possibility of negotiating a special economic zone designed to support blockchain and cryptocurrency businesses in the area, Cointelegraph further noted.

Later research from Chainalysis emphasised Ghana’s ascent to prominence in the cryptocurrency industry. According to the report, Kenya and Nigeria could be overtaken by the nation in terms of the adoption of cryptocurrencies.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

