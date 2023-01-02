Bitcoin developer Luke Dashjr claims to have lost almost his entire BTC due to a hack 

Luke Dashjr, one of the original Bitcoin core developers, made the claim to have sustained loss of “basically” all of his BTC on account of a hack which happened prior to the new year, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through a January 1, 2023, Twitter post, Dashjr stated that the alleged hackers got access to his PGP (Pretty Good Privacy) key. Reportedly, Dashjr revealed a wallet address where a certain portion of his BTC was directed but didn’t disclose how much of the BTC was stolen.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, the questioned wallet addresses showed four transactions between 2.08 and 2.16 pm UTC on December 31, 2022, totalling 216.93 BTC – worth $3.6 million at current valuation. It is believed that the development has caught the attention of Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO, Binance, who gave his condolences and support for Dashjr.

“Sorry to see you lose so much. Informed our security team to monitor. If it comes our way, we will freeze it. If there is anything else we can help with, please let us know. We deal with these often, and have Law Enforcement (LE) relationships worldwide,” Zhao said.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in a January 1, 2023, Reddit thread, a user called SatStandard made the suggestion that Dashjr didn’t pay much heed to the November 17, 2022, security breach and later recommended that the Bitcoin developer “did not keep different activities separated.” Reportedly, others highlighted there not being a hack at all, while stating that someone had stumbled across the seed phrase somehow.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

