Bitcoin-based Greenidge enters into agreement with NYDIG for restructuring $74 million debt

As per a December 20, 2022, filing by United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Bitcoin miner Greenidge has entered into an agreement with its creditor, financial technology (fintech) firm NYDIG. It is believed that the deal would ensure restructuring of around $74 million worth of debt, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the agreement would alter Greenidge’s current business model by transforming it from self-mining to hosting NYDIG’s mining rigs. Insights from the agreement stated that NYDIG would buy miners with around 2.8 exahashes per second (EH/s) of mining capacity expected to be hosted by Greenidge. Reportedly, the firm would permit a decrease in debt reduction between $57-68 million for Greenidge.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Greenidge would convert a certain part of its assets into collateral for getting rest of the NYDIG loan, along with the firm retaining ownership of miners having a capacity of 1.2 EH/s. As of October 31, 2022, Greenidge carried around 2.5 EH/s of mining capacity from approximately 24,500 miners present in service. Reportedly, in the previous month, Greenidge utilised around eight million dollars of its cash during operations, of which $5.5 million was directed towards principal and interest payments. Till November 30, 2022, the company’s cash balance stood at around $22 million.

“NYDIG and Greenidge will endeavour to enter into definitive documentation reflecting the terms described in this release, but there can be no assurances made that such terms will not change materially nor can there be any assurances made that the transactions discussed in this release will be consummated,” Greenidge stated.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in September, 2021, Greenidge concluded a merger with Support.com, a provider of customer and technical support services, for being listed as a public mining platform on Nasdaq.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

