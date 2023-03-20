Bitcoin ATM maker halts cloud services over security concerns

General Bytes, a Bitcoin ATM manufacturer, has informed of getting hacked after an attacker accessed users’ private information and hot wallets. Since then, it’s stopped its cloud services, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through a March 18, 2023, bulletin, the platform highlighted a warning around the hacker being able to upload and perform a Java application using the master service interface into its terminals, to abduct data and transfer funds from hot wallets.

General Bytes identified that around 41 wallet addresses had been used during the attack. It’s believed that different transactions were made through a wallet, which amounted to 56 Bitcoin (valued over $1.54 million at current prices). Reportedly, another wallet showed different Ether (ETH) transactions totalling to 21.82 ETH (worth nearly $36,000 at current prices), Cointelegraph stated.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the company advised all Bitcoin ATM operators to install their own standalone servers.“Please keep your CAS behind a firewall and VPN. Terminals should also connect to CAS via VPN,” Karel Kyovsky, owner, General Bytes, said.

