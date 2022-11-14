Binance’s Changpeng Zhao attends the Bali-based B20 summit, 2022, as a speaker

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), founder and CEO, Binance, a global blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, spoke at the Business 20 (B20) summit in Bali, Indonesia, today.

“Everybody in the industry has the responsibility to protect users. We hope industry players can cooperate to gather opinions and set strong standards. Given the recent series of events in this year, Binance sees the importance of developing common guidelines. We will try to get together with other industry players to form common business standards. All industry players need to increase transparency and work closely with regulators to make the industry more robust,” CZ said:

According to the exchange, CZ was among a select group of world leaders who discussed the future of technology and the importance of building the global technology landscape and talent field. CZ was part of the plenary session, “Harnessing the power of innovation for future economic growth.”

As B20 is the official dialogue forum for the business community to communicate and share their aspirations with the G20 governments, more than 60 business leaders including Jeff Bezos (executive chair, Bezos Earth Fund; executive chairman, Amazon), Mark Tucker (group chairman, HSBC Holdings), Euisun Chung (executive chair, Hyundai Motor Group), Febriany Eddy (CEO, Vale Indonesia), and Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani (senior vice-president, Saudi Aramco) attended.

Going by Binance’s official website, the platform aims to increase the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of cryptocurrency products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, among others.

