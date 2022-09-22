Binance unveils its Global Advisory Board for cryptocurrency-based matters

Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the creation of its new Global Advisory Board (GAB), comprised of experts in public policy, government, finance, economics, and corporate governance.

According to the cryptocurrency exchange, the GAB, chaired by Max Baucus, former US senator and ambassador to China, recently convened in Paris, France. The board’s purpose is to advise Binance on regulatory, political, and social issues the entire crypto industry faces as it grows and evolves at a fast pace. The board’s roster includes Ibukun Awosika of Nigeria, HyungRin Bang of Korea, Bruno Bezard of France, Leslie Maasdorp of South Africa, Henrique de Campos Meirelles of Brazil, Adalberto Palma of Mexico, David Plouffe of USA, Christin Schäfer of Germany, Lord Vaizey of UK, and David Wright of Europe.

As per Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO, Binance, for the past five years, the exchange has aimed to tackle complex issues. “In that time, we have aimed to maintain focus throughout on delivering compliance solutions that protect the interests of cryptocurrency users, while keeping a pace of innovation. The GAB is expected to represent the next step forward in our journey to share the benefits of finance and the blockchain with the entire world,” he added.

“With the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry entering into new phases globally, it is inspiring to be part of the Binance Global Advisory Board, where experts from different fields join to discuss the industry’s sustainability. As an advocate of information and technology, Korea has grown its domestic cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. I wish to add value to the GAB with insights I learned witnessing the growth of technology throughout my career,” HyungRin Bang, Korea, said.

Moreover, Binance intends to harness the GAB’s collective experience and expertise, with the aim to benefit the development of the industry as a whole, by weighing in on the regulatory and compliance issues facing cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3.0.

