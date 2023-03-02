scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Binance to revive bid for Singapore crypto permit – Nikkei

It’s believed that Binance didn’t respond to Reuters’ request for a comment

Written by Reuters
Singapore is considered a crypto-friendly country
Singapore is considered a crypto-friendly country

Crypto exchange Binance will have its custodial arm apply for a permit to offer cryptocurrency services in Singapore “in due course”, Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday, citing executives from the unit. Binance did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

Singapore, a broadly crypto-friendly city-state, has previously presented challenges for the crypto giant. Binance Asia Services, a Singapore affiliate of Binance, withdrew its local license application in December 2021 without giving a reason beyond “strategic, commercial and developmental” considerations.

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Also Read
More Stories on
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 15:28 IST