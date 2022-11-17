Binance to relaunch bid to buy bankrupt Voyager Digital – Coindesk

scorecardresearch
Written by Reuters
The collapse of FTX, which reverberated across the crypto world, sending bitcoin and other digital assets plummeting

Crypto exchange Binance’s U.S. unit is relaunching its bid to buy bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, Coindesk reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The report comes after Voyager called off FTX’s bid to acquire the company following its collapse.

Binance did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. Voyager declined to comment.

In September, the Wall Street Journal had reported that Binance and FTX came up with the leading bids to buy Voyager’s assets. FTX had won Voyager’s assets in a $1.42-billion bid at an auction thereafter.

However, Voyager said in a tweet on Wednesday that the company’s proposed sale would not move forward and that it is in active discussions with several alternate bidders after FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week.

The collapse of FTX, which reverberated across the crypto world, sending bitcoin and other digital assets plummeting, impacted nearly one million customers and several investors as they faced billions of dollars in losses.

