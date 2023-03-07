Binance to back Web3.0-based initiatives for women

Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, aims to increase the number of women active and employed in Web3.0. Through women-focused education and mentorship initiatives, Binance reportedly has invested more than two million dollars to support women in more than 10 countries around the world globally.

According to an official release, Binance Charity donated two million dollars to fund over 36,000 Web3.0 scholarships for women in 2022, and will continue funding courses, programs and scholarships in 2023. Binance Charity will also make an additional donation of $100,000 to Georgia’s Innovation & Technology Agency (GITA) to support Web3.0 education and training for women. Binance Academy is expected to provide educational content for GITA Web3.0 courses.

Moreover, in order to address gender gap, Binance claims to have created its first internship and graduate programs, which offer access to careers in crypto for women. The company is believed to also offer guidance and career advice to women through female mentorship programs, talent workshops, educational courses and lectures, to share industry experience and insights on how to break into a Web3.0 career.

“I believe that we have a mission, through Binance Charity and Binance Academy, to help women understand Web3.0 and blockchain technology — our education and internship programs aim to empower young women with knowledge and skills ready for industry disruption,” He Yi, co-founder and chief marketing officer, Binance, stated.

