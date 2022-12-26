Binance sued by 15 French investors on account of fraudulent practices

Binance France, along with its parent company Binance Holdings Limited, have been sued by 15 French investors on account of allegations over misleading commercial techniques and fraudulent concealment, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through a December 14, 2022, complaint, the plaintiffs stated that Binance went against the French laws through advertising and distributing crypto services, prior to receiving country-based registration. Autorité des marchés financiers, which is France’s financial market regulator, has given Binance license to function as a digital asset provider in May, 2022. It is believed that the license permitted Binance to offer facilities such as crypto trading and assets custody. Reportedly, the complaint consists of screenshots around Binance’s social media activity before its license, including a Telegram channel dubbed “Binance French.” The plaintiffs highlighted losing 2.4 million euros post the TerraUSD (UST) collapse.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Binance France mentioned about not being involved in any promotional activities in France, and noted that “Telegram groups are global community forums,” thus, permitting users to create and join channels voluntarily. Binance is believed to have shed light on the Terra stablecoin advertisement by stating that its communication presents staking with Binance as “safe, and not the underlying tokens.” The exchange also spoke on its inclusion of market risk warnings around crypto goods.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in May, 2022, events resulted in the fall of LUNA token’s price and its associated stablecoin TerraUSD (UST), with the aim to ensure algorithmic parity with the United States dollar but lost its peg and fell below $0.30.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

