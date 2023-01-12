Binance receives permission to operate in Sweden

According to a statement released by the cryptocurrency exchange on January 11, Binance has been given permission to conduct business in Sweden, as reported by Cryptoslate.

According to the announcement, Binance Nordics AB has received financial institution registration from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA). Because of this development, Swedish users can now fully utilise all of the features offered by Binance, including crypto trading and euro deposits and withdrawals, Cryptoslate noted.

According to a report from CNBC today, Binance intends to increase its workforce by 15% to 30% in 2023, taking it from 3,000 to about 8,000 people. At a conference in Switzerland, CEO Changpeng Zhao made that announcement. Zhao went on to say that Binance wants to expand in order to get ready for the upcoming bull market, Cryptoslate further informed.

Given that it has handled $7 billion worth of cryptocurrency trades in the last day, Binance is currently the largest exchange by trading volume. Its dominance probably enables it to hire aggressively while its rivals exercise caution.

(With insights from Cryptoslate)

