Binance net withdrawals record $3.6B in last 7 days: Report

According to a report by the crypto analytics company Nansen, Binance had net withdrawals of more than $3.6 billion between December 7 and December 13, as reported by Cointelegraph.
Cointelegraph further noted that the gross outflows from Binance have amounted to about $8.8 billion, while gross inflows total about $5.1 billion.
Additionally, while Binance saw daily net inflows of more than $2 billion in Ethereum ERC-20 tokens in November, this reversed into outflows of more than $1 billion from December 12–13.
Andrew Thurman, a Nansen technician, believes that the departure of significant market makers from the exchange may have contributed to the decline in liquidity.
According to Thurman’s research, Jump Finance redeemed over $30 million in Binance USD (BUSD) from December 12–13, and Wintermute withdrew over $300 million between December 11–12.
Despite this optimistic outlook, Binance’s own educational materials state that low liquidity can result in wider bid-ask spreads and more slippage, both of which can be detrimental to customers, Cointelegraph further noted.
(With insights from Cointelegraph)