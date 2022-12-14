Binance net withdrawals record $3.6B in last 7 days: Report

According to a report by the crypto analytics company Nansen, Binance had net withdrawals of more than $3.6 billion between December 7 and December 13, as reported by Cointelegraph.

Cointelegraph further noted that the gross outflows from Binance have amounted to about $8.8 billion, while gross inflows total about $5.1 billion.

Additionally, while Binance saw daily net inflows of more than $2 billion in Ethereum ERC-20 tokens in November, this reversed into outflows of more than $1 billion from December 12–13.

Andrew Thurman, a Nansen technician, believes that the departure of significant market makers from the exchange may have contributed to the decline in liquidity.

According to Thurman’s research, Jump Finance redeemed over $30 million in Binance USD (BUSD) from December 12–13, and Wintermute withdrew over $300 million between December 11–12.

Despite this optimistic outlook, Binance’s own educational materials state that low liquidity can result in wider bid-ask spreads and more slippage, both of which can be detrimental to customers, Cointelegraph further noted.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

