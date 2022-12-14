scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Top News Of The Day
Pause slide

Binance net withdrawals record $3.6B in last 7 days: Report

According to Thurman’s research, Jump Finance redeemed over $30 million in Binance USD (BUSD) from December 12–13

Written by FE Digital Currency
Binance net withdrawals record $3.6B in last 7 days: Report
Binance's own educational materials state that low liquidity can result in wider bid-ask spreads and more slippage.

According to a report by the crypto analytics company Nansen, Binance had net withdrawals of more than $3.6 billion between December 7 and December 13, as reported by Cointelegraph.

Cointelegraph further noted that the gross outflows from Binance have amounted to about $8.8 billion, while gross inflows total about $5.1 billion.

Additionally, while Binance saw daily net inflows of more than $2 billion in Ethereum ERC-20 tokens in November, this reversed into outflows of more than $1 billion from December 12–13.

Also Read

Andrew Thurman, a Nansen technician, believes that the departure of significant market makers from the exchange may have contributed to the decline in liquidity. 

According to Thurman’s research, Jump Finance redeemed over $30 million in Binance USD (BUSD) from December 12–13, and Wintermute withdrew over $300 million between December 11–12.

Despite this optimistic outlook, Binance’s own educational materials state that low liquidity can result in wider bid-ask spreads and more slippage, both of which can be detrimental to customers, Cointelegraph further noted.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
crypto
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.