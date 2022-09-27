Binance launches its global law enforcement training program

Binance has announced its Global Law Enforcement Training Program, as the company confirmed.

“As more regulators, public law enforcement agencies, and private sector stakeholders look closely at crypto, we are seeing an increased demand for training to help educate on and combat crypto crimes, to meet that demand, we have bolstered our team to conduct more training and work hand-in-hand with regulators across the globe,” Tigran Gambaryan, Global Head of Intelligence and Investigations at Binance, said.

The company further stated that over the past year, the Binance investigations team has conducted and participated in more than 30 anti-cyber and financial crimes workshops with law enforcement in various countries including Argentina, the UK among others.

The company further stated that the training program is led by leaders from the Binance Investigations team whose team is made up of security experts and former law enforcement agents.

“Protecting users is our number one priority at Binance. We work hand-in-hand with law enforcement to track and trace suspected accounts and fraudulent activities, contributing to the fight against terrorism financing, ransomware, human trafficking, child pornography, and financial crimes,” said Gambaryan, a former special agent of the Internal Revenue Service—Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) Cyber Crimes Unit.

Since November 2021, the Binance Investigations team has responded to more than 27,000 law enforcement requests with an average of three days response time which is faster than any traditional financial institution. “Binance is known among law enforcement to have a fast response system, unmatched by any traditional financial institution,” said Gambaryan.

