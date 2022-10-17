Binance debuts its index product to start its CoinMarketCap index series

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has unveiled the launch of its debut index product, the Top 10 Equal-Weighted Index, to start off with its Binance CoinMarketCap (CMC) Index Series, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the Top 10 Equal-Weighted Index will survey the performance of the industry’s top 10 cryptocurrencies through market capitalisation such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Binance indices aim to make use of pricing information from cryptocurrency price tracker CMC, which is owned by the cryptocurrency exchange.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, insights of the announcement showed that the Equal-Weighted Index will be rebalanced monthly and has been created to help investors evaluate price and performance. Index products, starting with the Top 10 Equal-Weighted Index, is expected to be available to investors from November, 2022, through Binance’s Auto-Invest service. For the future, Binance highlighted that the community can expect more from the index series which will encompass more digital assets in a diverse set of products.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that implications of the cryptocurrency winter haven’t prevented Binance and other cryptocurrency-based companies from developing their service offerings to a wider community. Insights from a recent Q3, 2022 report of Web3.0 development platform Alchemy showed that this year could result in being the biggest year on record for the Web3.0 space. Recently, Binance expanded its service offerings in various global markets. In October, Kazakhstan granted the exchange a permanent license for offering of digital asset-based services while a 49% surge was reported in regional user sign-ups in Middle East for 2022. The latest development of the price index tools come due to the network completing its 21st quarterly Binance Coin burn, which led to the elimination of approximately $547 million worth of BNB from its supply.

