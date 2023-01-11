Binance clarifies on report stablecoin isn’t fully backed

When Bloomberg claimed that Binance’s Binance-Peg BUSD stablecoin “doesn’t always appear to have been completely backed by BUSD,” Binance, a major cryptocurrency exchange, initially reacted negatively, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to a blog post published on January 10 by Binance, the report’s underlying cause was a “timing mismatch in backing Binance-Peg BUSD with BUSD,” which was later clarified. The news source claimed that, according to an analysis by ChainArgo co-founder Jonathan Reiter, the Binane-peg BUSD was frequently undercollateralised between 2020 and 2021, with gaps occasionally exceeding $1 billion, Cointelegraph noted.

The Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin, on the other hand, was “fully backed by USD cash and cash-equivalent reserves,” and the Binance-Peg BUSD was fully backed by BUSD, according to the exchange. The reported discrepancy appeared to show data that occasionally did not fully support the stablecoin, Cointelegraph further noted.

According to Cointelegraph, a string of failures and bankruptcies in 2022, including those of Voyager Digital, Celsius Network, BlockFi, and FTX, affected thousands, if not millions, of users in the cryptocurrency space.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

