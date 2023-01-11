Binance annual revenue grew 10 times over the last 2 years

Binance‘s annual revenue grew 10 times over the past two years, while Huobi’s quarterly revenue fell by -98% since the second quarter of 2021, as reported by Cryptoslate quoting CryptoQuant.com.

Cryptoslate further noted that in 2021, Binance’s quarterly revenue began to increase exponentially and continued to grow all year. In 2022, the exchange’s yearly earnings were about $12 billion.

However, at the end of 2022, the exchange’s trading volumes began to decline, which also reduced the projected quarterly revenue. Binance lost 90,000 Bitcoin (BTC) from its reserves in a single week in December 2022. Data from January 9 shows that the exchange had withdrawals totaling $12 billion over the previous two months. On December 23, the exchange’s trading volume, which was $9.39 billion, fell to its lowest level in two months, Cryptoslate further noted.

(With insights from Cryptoslate)

