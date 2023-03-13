Bharat Web3 Association assigns chairman role to Dilip Chenoy

Bharat Web3 Association (BWA) has announced the appointment of Dilip Chenoy as its chairman.

“I am looking forward to chairing Bharat Web3 Association. I believe BWA, which is a collaboration between entities in the Web3.0 and digital assets sector, has positioned itself to catalyse the growth and development of the ecosystem. I look forward to being a part of this journey of making India a leader both in Web3.0 use case and adoption as BWA has taken up a task of nurturing the sector in collaboration with government and other stakeholders,” Chenoy said.

According to an official release, Chenoy has been the secretary-general for the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), managing director and chief executive officer of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), director general society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), and deputy director general of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Also Read Bitcoin, USDC stablecoin rally after US intervenes on SVB

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn