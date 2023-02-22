Bharat Web3.0 Association enters into MoU with Telangana government

Bharat Web3.0 Association (BWA), an organisation representing Web3.0 technology companies in India, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government’s Information, Technology, Electronics, and Communication Department (ITECD).

Under this partnership, Bharat Web3.0 Association will work with the Telangana government to build a Web3.0 ecosystem in the state. It is believed that the initiative will be achieved through organisation of events, seminars, and roadshows, as well as by facilitating discussions around Web3.0 technology. BWA will also facilitate the exploration of potential synergies between its members and the Telangana government, aimed at utilising the sandbox environment.

“We look forward to announcing our partnership with BWA. I believe that BWA serves as an example of how the blockchain industry can come together to drive the ecosystem forward. The signing of this MoU aims to mark a milestone in our efforts towards establishing an ecosystem for the Web3.0 space in India. We believe that this partnership will help us unlock value to the startups and enable us to expand the frontiers of possibilities in this sector,” Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, Government of Telangana- Industries & Commerce (I&C) Department, & Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) Department, said.

Moreover, the announcement was made in presence of Ranjan, Rama Devi Lanka, director, emerging Technologies for the state of Telangana, and Kiran Vivekananda, chief policy officer, CoinDCX and director, Bharat Web3.0 Association.

