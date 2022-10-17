Beyond Imagination Technologies enters into a MoU with an Indian Army’s training institution

Beyond Imagination Technologies (BIT), founded with the idea of nurturing the blockchain/Web3.0 technology and building solutions that fit market’s needs, has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a training institution of Indian Army. The blockchain solution provider aims to digitally transform the Indian Army’s systems and processes by transitioning some aspects of the same to blockchain technology, to allow for handling of tasks and responsibilities, a reduction in man-hours, and an increase in cost-efficiency. The start-up is expected to prioritise data security and stress on the traceability of data.

“We aim to build a blockchain-powered enterprise that not only offers innovative solutions but is actually solving the problems of businesses across the country. We look forward to be signing this MOU with the Indian Army—it is expected to be an evolving relationship and will grow over a period of time. The collaboration will allow us to introduce blockchain-based solutions to the Indian Army’s processes to facilitate easier and faster handling of work, reducing man-hours and increasing cost-efficiency,” Nikhil Goyal, co-founder and CEO, Beyond Imagination Technologies, stated.

Through the use of blockchain, Beyond Imagination Technologies aims to provide solutions to start-ups, enterprises, and governments and help them solve problems in their ecosystems through the use of blockchain. Reportedly, Beyond Imagination’s product offerings include tamper-proof digital identification, fleet management, BIT-based loyalty programmes, new-age tools for supply-chain management, and aiding digital transformation.

“Technological advancements have aimed to revolutionise the way we function, especially owing to the pandemic that hit us in 2019. It has become imperative to streamline processes and facilitate easier and faster handling of work to allow increased cost-efficiency and reduce the workload on manpower. The Indian Army believes that this collaboration will help us achieve our goals through Beyond Imagine Technologies’ solutions using blockchain,” an officer of the training institution of Indian Army highlighted.

Also Read: Crypto Twitter split as another NFT platform moves to opt-in royalties

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn