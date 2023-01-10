Bankrupt miner Core Scientific Bitcoin production rose 5% in Dec

According to a January 9 press release, insolvent Bitcoin (BTC) miner Core Scientific saw its production increase by over 5% in December to 1,435 BTC from 1,356 BTC recorded in November, as reported by Cryptoslate.

According to Cryptoslate, Core Scientific reported that during this time, its self-mining hash rate increased to 15.7 EH/s from 15.4 EH/s.

The miner also stated that as of December, its total hashrate was 23.7 EH/s; this figure included the data centre services it offered to its clients. According to Core Scientific, its clients’ production increased to 931 BTC from 795 BTC.

“Curtailments in November and December totaled 5,828 and 17,179 megawatt hours, respectively. Core Scientific works with the communities and utility companies in which it operates to enhance electrical grid stability.”

Due to the winter storm in December, several BTC miners temporarily ceased operations.

On December 21, Core Scientific formally requested Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. According to later reports, of all the publicly traded BTC mining companies, the miner owes the most debts ($1.3 million), Cryptoslate noted.

(With insights from Cryptoslate)

Also Read Nepal’s ISPs ordered to ban crypto websites over legal implications

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn