Bankman-Fried supports knowledge tests for retail derivatives traders

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has endorsed the notion of knowledge tests and disclosures to safeguard retail investors but argued that they shouldn’t be crypto-specific, Cointelegraph noted.

According to Cointelegraph, in response to a suggestion made by Christy Goldsmith Romero, commissioner of the United States Commodities Future Trading Commission (CFTC), on October 15, Bankman-Fried tweeted his opinions, arguing that the creation of a “household retail investor” category for derivatives trading could result in stronger consumer protections.

The CFTC should distinguish between professional and high-net-worth investors and have disclosures that are “written in a way that regular people understand or could be used when weighing rules on the use of leverage,” according to Romero, who claimed that the rise of cryptocurrency has led to an increase in the number of retail investors entering the derivatives markets, Cointelegraph further stated.

By purchasing and selling derivative contracts, which may involve leverage, traders speculate on the future value of an asset, such as a stock, a commodity, a fiat currency, or a cryptocurrency.

As demands for regulatory clarification grow louder, the CFTC is stepping up its attempts to become the regulator of choice for the American cryptocurrency sector.

In order to strengthen its consumer protections, CFTC Commissioner Caroline Pham stated on September 27 that the regulator should establish a cryptocurrency retail investor office. A similar agency at the Security and Exchange Commission would serve as a model for the proposed office (SEC).

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: Beyond Imagination Technologies enters into a MoU with an Indian Army’s training institution

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn