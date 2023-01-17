scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Bank of England questions on the digital pound

Bailey’s remarks come in response to recent remarks made on the costs and risks of creating a CBDC by a former BoE adviser

Written by FE Digital Currency
Bank of England questions on the digital pound
Governor pointed out that there is already a system for wholesale central bank money settlement that has undergone a significant upgrade.

Shortly after eurozone finance ministers endorsed continuing work on a digital euro, Bank of England (BoE) governor Andrew Bailey expressed doubt regarding the necessity of a digital pound, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, a wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) has recently been called into question by the governor of the Bank of England (BoE), who pointed out that there already is a system for wholesale central bank money settlement that has undergone a significant upgrade. “We have to be very clear what problem we are trying to solve here before we get carried away by the technology and the idea,” BoE governor.

Bailey’s remarks come in response to recent remarks made on the costs and risks of creating a CBDC by a former BoE adviser as well as recent developments involving CBDCs in the eurozone, Cointelegraph further informed.

Also Read

It is to be further noted that Russia and Iran are investigating the possibility of developing a new stablecoin that is backed by gold. Iran and Russia are working together to develop a so-called “token of the Persian Gulf region” to facilitate cross-border trade, according to a report by the Russian news agency Vedomosti.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 02:45:26 pm