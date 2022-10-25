Bank of America suggests Bitcoin usage as a “safe haven,” in relation to gold

Despite the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market, investors have been increasingly looking at Bitcoin as a safe have, insights from a new study showed, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, rising correlation between Bitcoin and gold (XAU) is considered to be one of the important indicators around investors’ confidence in BTC during the current economic downturn, as per digital strategists at the Bank of America. Bitcoin’s relationship with gold, which is seen as an inflation hedge, has been increasing this year in early October, 2022. On September 5, 2022, the increasing correlation hype started post remaining close to zero from June, 2021, and turning negative in March, 2022, BofA strategists Alkesh Shah and Andrew Moss stated in the report.

“Bitcoin is a fixed-supply asset that may eventually become an inflation hedge. The growth in BTC/XAU correlation is not the only indicator signaling growing investors’ confidence in Bitcoin as a store of value though. A decelerating positive correlation with SPX/QQQ and a rapidly rising correlation with XAU indicate that investors may view Bitcoin as a relative safe haven as macro uncertainty continues and a market bottom remains to be seen. Investors transfer tokens from exchange wallets to their personal wallets when they intend to HODL, indicating a potential decrease in sell pressure,” the strategists stated.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the BofA strategists emphasised that the report’s methodology made inclusion of data from Bitcoin exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, Coincheck, FTX, Gemini, Kraken, among others. “The blockchain’s transparency gives us insight into the digital asset ecosystem that’s not available in traditional financial markets,” the analysts mentioned. The new report has been published amid the increasing risks of the global economic recession, resulting in the pushing for more demand for the inflation hedge. Reportedly, Bitcoin has made a loss of approximately 70% of its market value during the reported cryptocurrency winter of 2022, which has resulted into scepticism over its status as an inflation hedge.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: Is the metaverse really the future of work

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn