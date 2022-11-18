Bahamas-based security regulator approved the shift of FTX’s digital assets to its own digital wallet

The Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) stated about ordering the transfer of all digital assets of FTX Digital Markets (FDM) to a digital wallet owned by the commission on November 12, 2022, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through a November 17, 2022 statement, the SCB highlighted on showing its power as a regulator acting under the authority of a Supreme Court order, for movement of the assets to a “digital wallet controlled by the Commission, for safekeeping.”

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, SCB gave the justification for previous week’s action by stating that “urgent interim regulatory action was necessary to protect the interests of clients and creditors of FDM.” On November 11, 2022, the cryptocurrency community flagged a number of suspicious transactions in connection with wallets related to FTX and FTX.US, with analysts mentioning approximately $663 million getting drained.

It is believed that $477 million was stolen while the rest of it was moved to secure storage by FTX. Reportedly, the FTX’s statement didn’t state the amount of FDM’s digital assets that were moved due to the order. The commission’s order happened two days post FDM’s freezing of assets on November 10, 2022.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that on November 15, 2022, FDM made the filing or Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection at a New York-based court to get US recognition of the Bahamian liquidation proceedings. On November 17, 2022, an emergency motion by FTX Trading Limited made the argument that both the Chapter 11 case and proceedings connected with Chapter 15 filings should happen in the Delaware-based US Bankruptcy Court to “end the chaos and to ensure that assets can be secured and marshalled in an orderly process.”

The same filing also made the claim that “credible evidence that the Bahamian government is responsible for directing unauthorised access to the Debtors’ systems for the purpose of obtaining digital assets of the Debtors—that took place after the commencement of these cases.”

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: Exclusive – How FTX bought its way to become the ‘most regulated’ cryptocurrency exchange

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn