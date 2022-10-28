Axelar collaborates with Polygon blockchain to supply cross-chain communication for Polygon Supernets

Cross-chain platform Axelar has made the announcement of a partnership with Polygon on account of providing secure cross-chain communications to Polygon Supernets. The company stated that Axelar’s partnership with Polygon is expected to serve as infrastructure for an interoperable internet consisting of Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchains powered by Polygon Edge, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Sergey Gorbunov, co-founder and CEO, Axelar, stated on the partnership’s importance for the Web3.0 ecosystem, due to industry’s needs to scale from thousands of developers to millions.

“Application-specific chains are critical infrastructure for that step, but they present huge challenges without interoperability. Axelar and Polygon Supernets are enabling developers to build on chains that make it easy to accomplish their goals, with zero barriers to liquidity or user onboarding. Ethereum ecosystem developers will now have access to functions and users on the dozens of connected chains Axelar has integrated. That means developers can compose freely and build DApps that can attract users in the hundreds of millions,” Gorbunov mentioned.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Gorbunov highlighted that the partnership with Polygon is expected to be an opportunity for sharing the vision of a cross-chain future with a reported developing community of builders on Polygon Supernets, and to provide support to applications and blockchains built there. Further, Gorbunov stated that Polygon users would be able to benefit from the partnership because of being able to connect with functions, assets, and user networks, anywhere on Web3.0.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Gorbunov also spoke on how the biggest beneficiaries of this partnership are expected to be new users who can onboard into the dApps by bringing their current tokens, wallets and Web3.0 identities, without the need to bridge or swap through separate interfaces. In September, 2022, Axelar partnered with Mysten Labs, the infrastructure company behind the Sui blockchain, for deliverance of cross-chain communication for developers through General Message Passing and to advance the prospect of a so-called “super dApp.”

