Ava Labs collaborates with Amazon Web Services to introduce features for a node

Ava Labs, the developer of Avalanche Network, has entered into a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to introduce new features. It is believed that the initiative aims to ensure proper functioning of a node, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the new features consist of one-click node deployment using the AWS Marketplace, AWS GovCloud integration for decentralised application (dApp) creators concerned around compliance, and development of Avalanche subnets through clicks.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Ava Labs, CEO, Emin Gun Sirer, highlighted AWS’ importance in Avalanche ecosystem previously, as it has permitted dApp developers to launch nodes for testing their software. It is believed that Labs expect the new features to increase use cases of AWS for Avalanche dApp developers.

“It has been a huge boon for both individual and enterprise developers to be able to spin up nodes and test networks on the fly with AWS in whatever legal jurisdiction makes the most sense for them. I’m proud that we’ve implemented a protocol that can accommodate millions of participants with near-instant finality. Our work with Amazon can accelerate the positive impact of Avalanche,” Labs stated.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Avalanche community has reportedly expressed a positive response towards the update. In December, 2022, AWS entered into the same kind of relationship with Alibaba Cloud.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn