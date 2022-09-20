Arshdeep Singh joins Rario for his NFTs

Rario, a cricket non-fungible token (NFT) platform has announced Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s partnership with the platform to launch his own NFTs, the company informed.

“The exclusive partnership with Rario to launch my own non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This is a great marriage between sports and technology, a wonderful opportunity for me to be closer to my fans who continue to give me so much love and support. I look forward to sharing some of my most cherished possessions and connecting with my fans on the biggest community of cricket fans, Rario,” Arshdeep Singh, said.

“Our latest ‘Star Power NFT packdrop’ met with unprecedented enthusiasm from cricket fans and got sold out in a matter of minutes,” Ajay (Total gaming), added.

As per an official release, Singh joined Rishabh Pant, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Smriti Mandhana, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ruturaj Gaikwad, M Siraj, Shafali Verma, among others as player partners of the platform. Founded in 2021 by IIT Alumni Ankit Wadhwa and Sunny Bhanot as officially licensed digital collectibles platform for cricket fans to collect and trade cricket NFTs.

