Argo Blockchain sells mining facility to Galaxy Digital

In order to survive the current bear market, cryptocurrency mining company Argo Blockchain made the difficult decision to sell its flagship mining facility Helios, as reported by Cointelegraph.

On December 28, Argo Blockchain CEO Peter Wall formally announced an agreement to sell the Helios facility for $65 million to Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital, a cryptocurrency investment company. Argo has already started cashing out its Bitcoin mined to Galaxy in order to lower the loan, Cointelegraph noted.

According to the CEO, the new transactions will allow Argo to continue its mining operations while lowering its overall debt by $41 million and enhancing its liquidity and operating structure.

The deal, according to Wall, was the “only viable path forward” during the bear market, under pressure from high energy prices and the low price of bitcoin.

The information is released as Argo struggles to find funding after failing to raise $27 million through the subscription for common shares. Argo warned that it might have to close its doors in October because it had been unable to secure new funding. Midway through December, Argo disclosed that it was trying to avoid declaring bankruptcy by haggling over the sale of its assets and “engaging in an equipment financing transaction.”

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

