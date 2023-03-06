scorecardresearch
American rapper Snoop Dogg disclosed as Web3.0-based Shiller’s co-founder

According to Cointelegraph, the application is outlined as a “live broadcast platform”

Written by FE Digital Currency
Snoop Dogg, an American rapper and actor, has been unveiled as a co-founder of Shiller, a Web3.0-based live streaming application. It is believed that Dogg is associated with other Web3.0 partnerships, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the application is outlined as a “live broadcast platform,” that focuses on integration between Web3.0 and real-time live-streaming content. Reportedly, Sam Jones, a technology entrepreneur, is co-founder of the application. 

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, in April, 2022, Dogg collaborated with Sandbox metaverse to introduce an NFT collection named “Snoop Avatars,” along with releasing a hip-hop single called “A Hard Working Man.” Sources suggest that the single was followed by a 50,000-piece non-fungible token (NFT) drop. Dogg also partnered with Yuga Labs, the team for Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and CryptoPunks, for performing at a metaverse-based stage at MTV’s Video Music Awards on August 29, 2022. 

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that with regard to Shiller, blockchain is expected to be a part of the platform to permit content creators to “token-gate” their streams and promote NFTs or related products based on e-commerce websites. Reportedly, content creators are expected to receive cryptocurrency-based payments in Ether or NFTs, for conversion into fiat

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 12:07 IST