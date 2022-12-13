American millennial and Generation-Z workers likely to join DAOs in the post-COVID-19 world: Survey

A survey sample around employed Americans gave the recommendation that millennial and Generation-Z workers are expected to be more in favour of joining decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs) and working remotely in the post-COVID-19 landscape, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, approximately 1,100 Americans participated in the survey held by MetisDAO Foundation, which explores trends in remote working preferences and emergence of DAOs in current years. It is believed that COVID-19 impacted workers’ sentiments and growth of DAOs in respect to corporate governance. Insights from a DAOs-based research report on corporate governance by Harvard Law School Forum emphasised how DAOs witnessed their treasuries swell from $400 million to $16 billion in 2021. Reportedly, the numbers coincided with participant figures, up from 13,000 to 1.6 million people during the period.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, COVID-19’s impact is considered a factor behind Metis’ report investigating workers readiness around decentralised employment opportunities. It is believed that close to 75% of respondents believe that companies need to adapt how they develop their businesses to offer more remote working opportunities. 47% of respondents made indications about being available to work for a DAO or DAC as a contracted employee. The survey also showed that millennial workers are more likely to work for a DAC or DAO than any other age group.

“The survey results show that a majority of respondents seek all of the things that DACs provide; remote work opportunities, independence from management, and influence over the organisations they work in,” MetisDAO concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)