Amber Group laid off Hong Kong workforce by 50%

Amber Group was preparing the legal actions required to terminate its $25 million contract with Chelsea FC in order to save money.

South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports that Singapore-based Amber Group cut its workforce in Hong Kong in half, from 80 to 40, as it struggles to survive the protracted crypto winter, Cryptoslate noted.

Michael Wu, the CEO of Amber Group, had previously disclosed that the FTX collapse had an impact on the company and caused it to lay off roughly 63% of its workforce in 2022, Cryptoslate noted.

Amber Group reportedly stated earlier on January 13 that it is “anticipating and preparing itself for an extremely conservative position, so it can go the long mile,” as demonstrated by its decision to reduce its workforce and discontinue performance-based bonuses, Cryptoslate further stated.

Cryptoslate said that Amber Group was preparing the legal actions required to terminate its $25 million contract with Chelsea FC in order to save money.

(With insights from Cryptoslate)

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 04:38:02 pm