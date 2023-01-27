Amazon to launch NFT initiative focusing on gaming

According to a Blockworks report, e-commerce behemoth Amazon will begin an non-fungible token (NFT) initiative in the spring of 2023 that will concentrate on blockchain gaming and related NFTs.

Despite the fact that the project is still in the planning stages, Blockworks has learned from four unnamed sources that April is the target date for its launch. According to one source, one of the use cases will let Amazon customers play games based on the blockchain and get free NFTs.

Cryptoslate noted that even though Amazon’s well-known web hosting service, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has recently posted job ads for Web3 developers, the new initiative will be launched on “Amazon proper.”

In addition to the new NFT initiative, Amazon launched its loyalty-based coins programme in 2013. This programme is still in operation today, Cryptoslate stated.

Andy Jassy, the CEO of Amazon, joined CNBC’s Squawk Box in April 2022. Jassy predicted that the NFT market would expand further and that Amazon might accept cryptocurrency payments, Cryptoslate further noted.

(With insights from Cryptoslate)

