Almond Solutions rewards employees with ESOP-based NFTs

Almond Solutions, a business-to-business (B2B) channel engagement and experience company, has announced to gift ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) options in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as an appreciation reward to their employees.

According to the company, it minted and launched its first NFT collection named ‘ALMONDS’ exclusively for its employees on nftindia.foundation, a platform built by Almond Solutions. It is believed that the NFTs have been gifted to promote a work culture where employees are recognised and rewarded. Reports suggest that Almond Solutions NFT collection features AI-generated personalised art with every employee’s photo, their digital signature, and the Almond logo in tri-color.

“We believe this initiative will motivate and engage our employees while also providing them with a token of our appreciation,” Abhinav Jain and Apurv Modi, co-founders, Almond Solutions, jointly said.

