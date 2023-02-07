scorecardresearch
Almond Solutions rewards employees with ESOP-based NFTs

According to the company, it minted and launched its first NFT collection named ‘ALMONDS’ exclusively for its employees on nftindia.foundation

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Almond Solutions' official website, it is headquartered in Gurugram

Almond Solutions, a business-to-business (B2B) channel engagement and experience company, has announced to gift ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) options in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as an appreciation reward to their employees.  

According to the company, it minted and launched its first NFT collection named ‘ALMONDS’ exclusively for its employees on nftindia.foundation, a platform built by Almond Solutions. It is believed that the NFTs have been gifted to promote a work culture where employees are recognised and rewarded. Reports suggest that Almond Solutions NFT collection features AI-generated personalised art with every employee’s photo, their digital signature, and the Almond logo in tri-color. 

“We believe this initiative will motivate and engage our employees while also providing them with a token of our appreciation,” Abhinav Jain and Apurv Modi, co-founders, Almond Solutions, jointly said.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 16:52 IST