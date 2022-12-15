Alameda tried to redeem 3,000 wBTC days before bankruptcy, says BitGo CEO

Alameda Research attempted to redeem 3,000 Wrapped Bitcoins (wBTC) in the days preceding FTX’s bankruptcy filing on November 11, according to Mike Belshe, CEO of digital asset custodian BitGo, as reported by Cointelegraph.

Belshe acknowledged that the company rejected the redemption request because the unidentified Alameda representative involved failed Bitgo’s security verification process and appeared to be unsure of how the wrapped-Bitcoin burning process worked during a Dec. 14 Twitter Spaces hosted by decentralised finance (DeFi) researcher Chris Blec, Cointelegraph further noted.

According to Cointelegraph, when sent to a burn address, which causes the release of BTC, wBTC—a tokenised form of BTC—can be redeemed for BTC. A 1:1 ratio is used for the conversion.

Holders of wrapped Bitcoin can now communicate with decentralised programmes and smart contracts built on the Ethereum platform thanks to tokenisation. In 2019, Bitgo collaborated on the development of wBTC with the multi-chain liquidity platform Kyber and the blockchain interoperability protocol Ren. The decentralised autonomous organisation wBTC DAO, which has more than 30 members, also oversees wBTC.

According to the wBTC dashboard, BitGo currently has 202,255 BTC in its possession compared to the 199,238 wBTC that are in circulation, for an overcollateralisation rate of 101.51%.

