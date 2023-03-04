AI-powered customer experience in the gaming industry: Creating immersive and engaging experiences 

By Rohit Bansal

Ever since the emergence of technological advancements, nearly every industry has undergone significant transformations, with gaming being no exception to it. According to IBEF, India’s gaming market is expected to be around $ 2.6 billion in FY22, rising to $ 8.6 billion by FY27. The expansion of the industry can be credited to easy access of internet, increased smartphone availability and massive youth population. In fact, with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), technology’s most significant contribution, the gaming industry has witnessed a tremendous upheaval, majorly in terms of user experience.

AI-powered customer experience: Transforming the face of gaming

AI-powered customer experience refers to the use of AI to enhance the interaction between customers and businesses. In the gaming industry, this can take many forms, from AI-driven game design that adapts to player behavior to chatbots that provide assistance to players.

One of the most significant benefits of AI-powered customer experience in gaming is the ability to create personalized experiences for each player. Artificial intelligence algorithms have the ability to analyze player data in terms of their gameplay patterns, preferences, and even emotions, with a motive to tailor the gaming experience to their individual needs. For example, an AI-powered game can change a level’s difficulty based on the player’s skill and ability, making sure they feel challenged rather than annoyed at not being able to complete the level. In addition, the game might adapt the storyline to reflect the player’s choices and actions, creating a more immersive and engaging narrative.

Apart from that, AI-powered chatbots serve as an additional means of enhancing the gaming customer experience. With the help of natural language processing (NLP), chatbots understand and respond to player queries and provide assistance in real-time. This can be particularly useful for players who are stuck on a level or need help navigating the game’s mechanics. Furthermore, these chatbots can also provide personalized recommendations based on the player’s choices and gaming history. For instance, if a player has shown a preference for puzzle games, the chatbot will suggest other similar games that might interest him. However, chatbots are not just beneficial to gamers; they are also advantageous to gaming organizations since they lower the costs associated with providing customer service. Instead of relying on human support agents, gaming companies can use chatbots to provide basic support to players, freeing up the agents to focus on more complex issues.

Also, enhanced game security has been made possible by AI-powered customer experience, which has eliminated any opportunity for cheating or illegal activity. By analyzing player data, AI algorithms can identify patterns that indicate any sort of malicious behaviour. This can help gaming companies take action to protect the integrity of the game and ensure a fair playing field for all players.

AI-powered customer experience: Key challenges

With a plethora of benefits, AI-powered customer experience also presents a host of challenges when it comes to gaming. Data privacy is one of the biggest issues that gaming companies go through, as they need to ensure that they are collecting and using player data ethically and transparently and are complying with all relevant data protection regulations.

In addition, another challenge is ensuring that AI-powered experiences are inclusive and accessible to all players. AI algorithms are only as good as the data they are trained on, and if that data is biased or incomplete, it can lead to discrimination or exclusion.

Despite these challenges, the potential benefits of AI-powered customer experience in gaming are pretty evident. By creating more personalized, engaging, and immersive experiences, gaming companies can build stronger relationships with their players and create a more loyal customer base.

All things considered

AI-powered customer experience has certainly ushered in a new era of gaming for players, allowing them to enjoy games based on their preferences. Artificial intelligence algorithms can assess player data in terms of gameplay patterns, preferences, and even emotions, with the goal of tailoring the gaming experience to their specific demands. In fact, AI-powered customer experience has helped gaming companies carve out a unique niche for themselves in the industry. The capacity to provide a really distinctive and personalized experience by employing AI can be a huge advantage in the market where there are so many games competing for players’ attention.

The author is founder, Super4

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn